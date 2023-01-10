1969 Dodge Super Bee with a Supercharged Hemi V8

The RestoMod Store built this 1969 Dodge Super Bee using a chassis and powertrain from a 2009 Charger SRT-8. In The Garage Media reports they upgraded the 6.1 L Hemi V8 with a custom ground camshaft, Kooks 1-7/8-inch stainless headers, Fore Innovations fuel system, and 2.9 L Whipple supercharger. The result was 780 horsepower tuned by Knight Performance. The SRT-8 five-speed automatic transmission was upgraded by Nicholls Performance Transmissions and The RestoMod Store narrowed the independent rear end. The suspension features RideTech air shocks and the SRT-8 Brembo disc brakes hide behind Forgeline DE3C wheels (19×8, 20×12).

Source: In The Garage Media, Knight Performance FB page