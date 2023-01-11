Fiat 500 with a Honda B16

This custom 1971 Fiat 500 is for sale on Hemmings located in Bridgeport, Connecticut. The car is powered by a 1.6 L B16B inline-four and five-speed manual transmission from a Civic Type R. The seller reports the motor produces 191 horsepower on Hondata ECU. The car rides on a custom chassis with Abarth Sport front disc brakes and Civic Si rear disc brakes. The Toyo Proxie R888 tires are mounted on XO Luxury wheels. The interior features Bride seats, Sparco steering wheel, custom dash, and Marshall gauges.

Source: Hemmings and Redline Restorations