Six-Wheeled Porsche 944 Pickup

914-Boxergarage spent 2,500 hours transforming a Porsche 944 into a custom six-wheeled pickup. It is powered by a 3.0 L inline-four from a Porsche 968. The rear axle is from an Audi 200 Turbo with a Pandhard bar. In the back is a custom bed measuring 205 cm (80 inches) with an aluminum storage box. The body features a 944 S2 front, 924 Carrera GT headlights, and Porsche Continental Orange paint. A set of 993 Turbo wheels hold 205/50-17 and 255/40-17 tires. The car is for sale in Germany for €175,000 ($189,723). You can view more photos on 914-Boxergarage FB page.

Source: 914-Boxergarage.de via Unique Cars for Sale FB page