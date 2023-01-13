1985 Toyota Land Cruiser with a LSx V8

Legacy Classic Trucks built this 1985 FJ45 Toyota Land Cruiser at their company in Driggs, Idaho. In the engine bay is a 6.0 L LSx V8 making 380 horsepower. The drivetrain uses a Toyota H55 five-speed manual transmission, 19-spline transfer case, and rebuilt axles with 4.10 gears. The Land Cruiser rides on a 2.5-inch lifted suspension with power steering, disc front brakes, drum rear brakes, and 33-inch tires. Legacy Classic Trucks painted the body in Dune Beige and powder coated the frame. The front ARB bumper features a Warn 8274 winch.

Source: Legacy Classic Trucks