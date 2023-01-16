Jensen CV8 with a Supercharged LSA V8

Retropower is transforming a Jensen CV8 Series 3 into “Project Connery”. When completed the car will be powered by a supercharged LSA V8 making around 580 hp and 551 lb-ft of torque. It will be paired with a 6L80E six-speed automatic transmission and Jaguar independent rear end. Underneath the car will feature an Interceptor front suspension and a Jaguar XJ independent rear suspension. Retropower is also modifying the body with custom fiberglass and carbon fiber panels. Follow the progress on the project’s FB page or on Retropower’s channel.

Source: Retropower