Skip to content

Jensen CV8 with a Supercharged LSA V8

  • CV8

Jensen CV8 with a Supercharged LSA V8

Retropower is transforming a Jensen CV8 Series 3 into “Project Connery”. When completed the car will be powered by a supercharged LSA V8 making around 580 hp and 551 lb-ft of torque. It will be paired with a 6L80E six-speed automatic transmission and Jaguar independent rear end. Underneath the car will feature an Interceptor front suspension and a Jaguar XJ independent rear suspension. Retropower is also modifying the body with custom fiberglass and carbon fiber panels. Follow the progress on the project’s FB page or on Retropower’s channel.

Jensen CV8 with a Supercharged LSA V8

Jensen CV8 with a Supercharged LSA V8

Jensen CV8 with a Supercharged LSA V8

Jensen CV8 with a Supercharged LSA V8

Jensen CV8 with a Supercharged LSA V8

Jensen CV8 with a Supercharged LSA V8

Jensen CV8 with a Supercharged LSA V8

Jensen CV8 with a Supercharged LSA V8

Source: Retropower

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.