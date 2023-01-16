BMW 2002 with a Honda F20C

Daddy Motorworks typically works on Japanese vehicles however they made an exception for one lucky customer and their BMW 2002. In the engine bay they installed a 2.0 L Honda F20C inline-four with a custom radiator, custom wiring harness, and Link ECU. The motor sits on a modified Toyota AE86 front subrame with 2002 lower control arms and tie rods. The 2002 retains the factory rear suspension and differential. The car will be exhibited at Nostalgic 2 Days on February 18-19 at the Pacifico Yokohama National Convention Hall in Yokohama, Japan.

Source: Daddy Motorworks FB page