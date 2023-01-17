1964 Mercedes 300SE with a 6.3 L V8

This 1964 Mercedes 300SE (W112) is for sale on Bring a Trailer located in South Huntington, New York. The car is powred by a 6.3 L M100 V8 and four-speed automatic transmission from a 1971 Mercedes 300SEL. It rides on Bilstein shocks and Bundt 15-inch wheels with Continental ContiPremiumContact 225/60 tires. The exterior features modified valances, custom bumpers, Euro-spec headlights, and repainted Silver Metallic (180) in 2018 by Huber Collision Center of Fredericksburg, Virginia.

Source: Bring a Trailer