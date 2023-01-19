2002 Lexus IS300 with a 3UZ V8

This 2002 Lexus IS300 originally came with a 3.0 L 2JZ-GE inline-six. At some point it was swapped for a 4.3 L 3UZ V8 from a 2001 Lexus GS430. The V8 features a 2UZ intake manifold, MotorWest Performance injectors, Mishimoto radiator, and 3-inch exhaust. A PMC Motorsport adapter kit with a six-puck clutch allows the V8 to works with a BMW GS6-53BZ six-speed manual transmission. A custom 1-piece driveshaft with a Drift HQ adapter sends power to a KAAZ 2-way limited-slip differential. Other modifications include JIC FLT-A2 coilovers, LS400 front brakes, and a set of GS430 17-inch wheels. The car sold on Cars & Bids for $11,900.

Source: Cars & Bids