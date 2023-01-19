Mazda Capella with a 20B Three-Rotor

SPS Racing owns a 1976 Mazda Capella at their company in Doornpoort, Pretoria, South Africa. The car was originally built by a metal fabricator who made the custom wheel arches. The car is powered by a peripheral-ported 20B three-rotor paired with a RX-7 five-speed manual transmission. SPS Racing estimates it will make around 350-400 horsepower once tuned on the MicroTech LT-16 ECU. Another unique modification on this car is the BMW front and rear suspension and brakes. Listen to the owner explain the car to Cars.co.za.

Source: Cars.co.za