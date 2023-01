This Toyota Starlet was built to race with a 2.0 L Vauxhall C20XE inline-four. The motor features Kent camshafts, Weber 48 carbs, and Edwards Motorsport exhaust headers. The drivetrain features a Ford Type 9 manual transmission with a Quaife straight cut gearset and a Atlas rear end with 3.70 gears and a limited-slip differential. The car rides on adjustable coilovers and stops thanks to four-piston disc brakes.

Source: eBay.co.uk via Unique Cars for Sale FB page via ESD reader