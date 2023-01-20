1990 Land Cruiser with a Cummins R2.8

TorFab built this 1990 Toyota Land Cruiser at their company in Everett, Washington. In the engine bay they installed a 2.8 L Cummins R2.8 turbodiesel inline-four on their custom mounts. The motor features a Mishimoto intercooler, fuel lift pump, custom TorFab clamshell airbox with a Duramax filter, and custom 3-inch exhaust. The Cummins motor is paired with a Toyota H55F five-speed manual transmission using an Advanced Adapters kit featuring an Axis Industries adapter and AA bellhousing. The factory transfer case sends power to a 80-series rear axle with 3.70 gears. TorFab installed an 80-series suspension with Old Man Emu leaf springs and shocks, Tundra front brakes, Toyota TRD Pro 17-inch wheels, and BFGoodrich AT 34×10.5-inch tires.

Source: TorFab FB page and Cummins