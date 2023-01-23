1965 Dodge D100 with a 408 ci Chrysler V8

This 1965 Dodge D100 truck was built by Lakeside Rods and Rides in 2015. Under the hood sits a stroked 408 ci Chrysler V8 (360 ci based) built by BluePrint Engines. It features an Edelbrock RPM Air Gap intake manifold, Magnum heads, and PRC radiator. The V8 is paired with a A727 three-speed automatic transmission and Ford 9-inch rear end. The truck rides on a Ridetech air shocks, power steering rack, tubular control arms, and custom 4-link rear suspension. US Mags Heavy Artillery wheels cover disc brakes in front and drum brakes in back. The body is covered in a mix of PPG Ford Mineral Gray and PPG Matte Tectonic Silver paint with custom “408” badging.

Source: RK Motors via Sick Slammed Trucks FB page