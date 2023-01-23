BMW E30 with a 1000+ hp 2JZ

JAAS Performance built this BMW E30 several years ago at their company in Norway. It is powered by a turbocharged 2JZ-GTE inline-six featuring CP forged pistons, PPF forged rods, Brian Crower 264 camshafts and springs, 2400 cc injectors, and a Precision 7675 turbocharger. The motor produced 1015 hp and 1140 Nm (840 lb-ft) of torque to the hubs on 2.26 bar (32.7 psi) of boost and E85 fuel. A manual transmission sends power to a 210 differential from a BMW E28. The car stops thanks to 330 mm front brakes and E36 M3 rear brakes.

Source: JAAS Industries FB page