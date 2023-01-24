1967 Chevelle with a Supercharged Viper V10

This 1967 Chevelle is for sale on Bring a Trailer located in Dekalb, Missouri. In the engine bay sits a 8.3 L V10 from a third-generation Dodge Viper with a Paxton NOVI 2000 supercharger and water-to-air intercooler. A T56 six-speed manual transmission sends power to a 9-inch rear end. The Chevelle features a modified Schwartz Performance chassis with Ridetech air suspension and power steering rack. A set of Forgeline wheels cover Wilwood six-piston brakes in front and four-piston brakes in back. The interior features TMI Pro-Series seats, Billet Specialties steering wheel, Vintage Air system, and Dakota Digital VHX gauges.

Source: Bring a Trailer