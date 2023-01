Darren Spooner and his Spoox Racing Developments Peugeot 205 attended Quick60 Challenge in the UK and won the Wild Pre-98 Class. Under the hood sits a turbocharged 1.6 L TU5J4 inline-four from a Peugeot 106 GTi capable of 500+ hp on full boost. Plenty to get the 845 kg (1862 lb) race car around the track. Watch the car compete in the video below.

Source: Quick60 Challenge FB page and Hillclimb Monsters