2010 BMW 1-Series with a S65 V8

Matty Evans Racing is selling their 2010 BMW 1-series race car located in Wolverhampton, England for £72,500. It was built to compete in Britcar Endurance, Classic Sports Car Club (CSCC) Slicks and Open series, and Classic Touring Car Racing Club (CTCRC) Thunder Saloon Championship. The engine is a BMW S65 V8 built by Woodrow Motorsport making 535 hp. It features aftermarket piston and rods, Schrick 292 camshafts, Karbonius Carbon Race intake and airbox, and Zircotec-coated exhaust manifold. A Drenth DG400HD six-speed sequential transmission sends power through a BMW M4 driveshaft to a Drexler differential. The car stops thanks to AP Racing Pro 5000+ six-piston calipers in front and four-piston calipers in back with Reyland Touring Car rotors.

Source: FB Marketplace