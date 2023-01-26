1947 Hudson Super Six with a 6.4L Hemi V8

This 1947 Hudson Super Six sat for 20 years before the current owner found it. After purchase they sent it to Schwartz Performance for a new life and modern performance.

It was obvious from the beginning the floors suffered rust damage. Schwartz Performance stripped the body to find anymore hidden corrosion. Surprisingly the rest of the body was in good shape. The company repaired the damage with a new custom floor, inner fenders, and firewall.

Under the new sheetmetal they installed a custom G-Machine chassis. It used Ridetech adjustable coilovers, Flaming Rive steering rack, and Baer Pro Plus six-piston calipers with 14-inch rotors in front and back. The car rides on Forgeline JO3C wheels (18×9, 18×12) with BFGoodrich Rival S tires (275/35, 335/30).

Power is generated by a 6.4 L Hemi V8 crate motor. It features an OCPerformance Parts intake and throttle body adapter, CPR billet fuel rails, custom aluminum “392 Hemi” valve covers, BeCool aluminum radiator, and Hotwire wiring harness. Schwartz Performance made a set of custom longtube headers with 1.875-inch primaries and 3-inch stainless steel exhaust.

Behind the V8 sits a GM 4L60E four-speed automatic transmission thanks to a Wilcap adapter. A custom driveshaft sends power to a Moser 9-inch full floating rear end with a Currie third member (3.70 gearing), Truetrac differential, and 31-spline axles.

The interior features a custom dash with vents blowing from a Vintage Air Gen 4 system. Schwartz Performance kept the factory gauges after having them converted to electronic. In front of those are a Flaming River tilt steering column.

Source: Schwartz Performance