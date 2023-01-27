1961 International Harvester Scout with a Cummins R2.8 Diesel Inline-Four

PTL Offroad built this custom International Harvester Scout at their company in Pendleton, Oregon. The project starts with a 1961 Scout 80 body on a 2015 Jeep JK four-door chassis. It is powered by a 2.8 L Cummins R2.8 turbodiesel inline-four paired with an AX15 five-speed manual transmission. Power is sent to all four wheels through a NP231 transfer case and Dana 44 axles with electronic locking differentials and 4.10 gears. The Scout rides on Fox shocks, JKS adjustable track bars, and Currie Antirock sway bars. The exterior features a removable hardtop, Warn bumpers, and ATX 18-inch wheels with Nitto Trail Grappler MT tires (285/75). You can view more photos of the vehicle in the build album or the Bring a Trailer sale listing.

Source: PTL Offroad and Bring a Trailer