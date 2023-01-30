Skip to content

Custom FWD 1955 Thunderbird with a Supercharged 3.8 L V6

Custom FWD 1955 Thunderbird with a Supercharged 3.8 L 3800 V6

This unique 1955 Thunderbird called “Ultrabird” was built using a 1999 Buick Park Avenue chassis and powertrain. This means under the hood sits a supercharged 3.8 L L67 V6 (3800 Series II) making around 240 hp (179 kW) and 280 lb-ft (380 Nm) of torque. Power is sent to the front wheels through a 4T65E-HD four-speed automatic transmission. It also affords the car a fully independent suspension with four-wheel disc brakes and traction control. The interior kept the Park Avenue steering wheel and gauge cluster. The 1955 Thunderbird body features metal and fiberglass panels with a custom stainless steel grill and 2004 Mustang front bumper.

Custom FWD 1955 Thunderbird with a Supercharged 3.8 L 3800 V6

Custom FWD 1955 Thunderbird with a Supercharged 3.8 L 3800 V6

Supercharged 3.8 L 3800 V6 in a custom FWD 1955 Thunderbird

Supercharged 3.8 L 3800 V6 in a custom FWD 1955 Thunderbird

Supercharged 3.8 L 3800 V6 in a custom FWD 1955 Thunderbird

Custom FWD 1955 Thunderbird with a Supercharged 3.8 L 3800 V6

Custom FWD 1955 Thunderbird with a Supercharged 3.8 L 3800 V6

Custom FWD 1955 Thunderbird with a Supercharged 3.8 L 3800 V6

custom interior in a FWD 1955 Thunderbird with a supercharged V6

custom interior in a FWD 1955 Thunderbird with a supercharged V6

custom interior in a FWD 1955 Thunderbird with a supercharged V6

custom "Ultrabird" painted lettering on a FWD 1955 Thunderbird

Source: Mecum and Barrett-Jackson

2 thoughts on “Custom FWD 1955 Thunderbird with a Supercharged 3.8 L V6”

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.