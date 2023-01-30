Custom FWD 1955 Thunderbird with a Supercharged 3.8 L V6

This unique 1955 Thunderbird called “Ultrabird” was built using a 1999 Buick Park Avenue chassis and powertrain. This means under the hood sits a supercharged 3.8 L L67 V6 (3800 Series II) making around 240 hp (179 kW) and 280 lb-ft (380 Nm) of torque. Power is sent to the front wheels through a 4T65E-HD four-speed automatic transmission. It also affords the car a fully independent suspension with four-wheel disc brakes and traction control. The interior kept the Park Avenue steering wheel and gauge cluster. The 1955 Thunderbird body features metal and fiberglass panels with a custom stainless steel grill and 2004 Mustang front bumper.

Source: Mecum and Barrett-Jackson