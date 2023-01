This 1963 Cushman Super Eagle is for sale on Bring a Trailer and located in Rockwall, Texas. The bike is powered by a Briggs & Stratton 670 cc V-twin paired with a hand-shifted two-speed manual transmission. The motor features ported/polished heads, custom pistons, high-lift camshaft, sidedraft carbs, and custom intake manifold. The 10-inch wheels hold Bridgestone tires and stop thanks to drum brakes front and back.

Source: Bring a Trailer