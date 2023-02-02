1978 Land Cruiser with a Cummins R2.8

Proffitt’s Resurrection Land Cruisers (PRLC) built this 1978 Toyota Land Cruiser FJ40 at their company in Orchard City, Colorado. In the engine bay sits a 2.8 L Cummins R2.8 turbodiesel inline-four producing 161 hp and 310 lb-ft of torque. The motor is paired with a Toyota H55F five-speed manual transmission and split transfer case. The Land Cruiser rides on Old Man Emu 2.5-inch suspension lift with Bilstein shocks and BFGoodrich KM3 33×10-inch tires. The interior features custom leather ulpolstery with Dakota Digital gauges, Vintage Air Gen 4 system, and Tuffy center console.

Source: Proffitt’s Resurrection Land Cruisers