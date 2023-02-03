1949 Buick Super Sedanet with a 502 ci Big-Block V8

This 1949 Buick Super Sedanet is for sale on Bring a Trailer and located in Montgomery, Minnesota. The car is powered by a 502 ci Chevy big-block V8 featuring an aluminum intake manifold, Holley four-barrel carb, Hooker longtube headers, and 2.5-inch exhaust. It is paired with a 700R4 four-speed automatic transmission and Ford 9-inch rear end with a limited-slip differential and 3.25 gears. The car rides on a Camaro subframe with tubular control arms, QA1 coilovers, and rear ladder bars. A set of Boyd Coddington 18-inc wheels with BFGoodrich g-Force T/A tires cover disc brakes in front and drum brakes in rear.

Source: Bring a Trailer and Swede Rides