Peugeot 106 with a 600 hp Turbo K20

Dan Clayton owns a unique Peugeot 106. At the core is a turbocharged Honda K20 inline-four producing 608 hp and 430 lb-ft to the wheels. The motor was built with a Clockwise Motion sleeved block, Omega pistons, Saenz Performance rods, Racework Developments exhaust manifold, and BorgWarner EFR8370 turbocharger. It also uses Clockwise Motion valve springs and retainers, eight ID 1000 cc injectors, and AT Power billet dry sump. The motor is paired with a Momentum Motorsports prepped Quaife QKE8J five-speed sequential transmission. The car rides on a Satchell Engineering wide track and pushrod suspension with Hispec six-piston front brakes. The interior features a Satchell Engineering cage surrounding Tillet B6 carbon fiber seats, carbon fiber dash, and steering wheel with paddle shifters. You can watch more videos of Dan racing the Peugeot 106 on his channel.

Source: Momentum Motorsports FB page