1978 International Scout II Traveler with a LS3 V8

Velocity Restorations built this 1978 International Scout II Traveler at their company in Cantonment, Florida. In the engine bay sits a 6.2 L LS3 V8 making 430 horsepower and 425 lb-ft of torque. A 4L70E four-speed automatic transmission sends power through a transfer case to a Dana 44 front axle and Ford 9-inch rear end with 4.30 gears. The SUV rides on a 2.5-inch suspension lift with Airlift air shocks in the rear. Braking is handled by a Hydratech Hydroboost assisting Wilwood six-piston calipers in front and four-piston calipers in back. A set of custom three-piece 17-inch wheels hold BFGoodrich 265/70 tires. The interior features custom teak wood, custom ulpostery, Dakota Digital gauges, Ididit tilt steering column, and custom six-point roll cage.

Source: Velocity Restorations