John Russakoff and his company JSP Fab in Fallbrook, California specialize in AE86 parts such as their swap kits. These allow an AE86 owner install a Honda K24, F20, F22 or Toyota 3S-GE BEAMS inline-four. John recently made a video series showing how to swap a 3S-GE BEAMS and J160 manual transmission using their parts.

John also documenting removing the J160 transmission, replacing the clutch, and installing it back.

Source: John Russakoff