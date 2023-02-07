Škoda Superb with a 690 hp Turbo 2.5 L TFSI Inline-Five

Jeroen’s unique Škoda Superb originally came with a 2.0 L inline-four. It is now powered by a turbocharged 2.5 L TFSI (DNWA) inline-five built and swapped by MP Carworks in The Hague, Netherlands. The motor features 144x23mm forged I-beam rods, ACL calico-coated bearings, upgraded valve springs, Treadstone TR1045 intercooler, and Xona Rotor xr-8264s-x3c turbocharger. A “Veyron” screw-style pump feds fuel through a set of Sharp Motorsport 980 cc injectors. BS Precision Welding fabricated a custom 4-inch titanium intake and 3.5-inch exhaust. The engine made 690 hp and 790 Nm (582 lb-ft) of torque on 2.0 bar (29 psi) of boost and 98 RON fuel tuned by Tuning Service. Eventually they will increase boost and run 102 RON fuel. A DQ500 transmission with an upgraded clutch (950 Nm) sends power to a RS3 Haldex rear differential. The car rides on KW DDC coilovers and Motec Ultralight MCR2 wheels.

Source: Jeroen – Superb DNWA and Tuning Service