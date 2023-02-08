Toyota Starlet with a Hayabusa Inline-Four

Corey from OMD San Diego purchased this 1981 Toyota Starlet KP61 while going to high school. Since then the car has seen several upgrades. It is powered by a 1340 cc inline-four from a 2008 Suzuki Hayabusa sitting on custom billet mounts. It also features custom billet oil pan that clears the factory subframe and custom stainless steel exhaust manifold. Power is sent through a Hayabusa six-speed sequential transmission with a Nova Racing wide ratio gearset to a Starlet open differential. The car rides on a factory suspension with aftermarket coilovers. You can watch more work on the car’s playlist.

Source: OMD San Diego