Nissan March with a Honda K24

Woracha Choenphueng’s Nissan March originally came with a 1.2 L HR12DE inline-three making 79 hp. It is now powered by a 2.4 L Honda K24A2 inline-four making 200 hp. It features a Skunk2 intake manifold, K-Tuned 72 mm throttle body, and AEM ECU. Power is sent to the front wheels through a DC5 five-speed manual transmission with an ORC clutch. The car rides on GAB HE-series coilovers with Endless calipers and Weds Sports 15-inch wheels. The interior features Kirkey seats, ATC steering wheel, K-Tuned shifter, and AEM digital display.

Source: streetmetal and Boxza Racing (Thai)