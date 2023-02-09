1960 Cadillac Series 62 with a Viper V10

We discovered this sale listing for a unique 1960 Cadillac Series 62. They state the car is powered by a 8.0 L V10 from a 1996 Dodge Viper making 560 hp. The intake manifold is from a newer generation motor. The V10 is paired with a six-speed automatic transmission and custom driveshaft. No word on the rear end. The car rides on an air suspension with four-wheel disc brakes.

We found a video from the last time it was for sale. You can hear the motor idling later in the video.

Source: Bruce Woodring via Autotrader