1966 Pontiac LeMans with a LT5 V8

Kenny’s Rod Shop built this 1966 Pontiac LeMans at their company in Boise, Idaho. Under the hood they installed a 5.7 L LT5 V8. These rare motors came in 1990-1995 Corvette ZR-1 and made 375-405 hp (280-302 kW) and 370-385 lb-ft (502-522 Nm) of torque depending on the year. A Tremec six-speed manual transmission sends power to a 10-bolt rear end with a limited-slip differential. The suspension features Ridetech coilovers, StrongArm control arms, and sway bars. A set of Riviera 17-inch wheels cover Wilwood disc brakes front and rear. On the inside is a custom center console, Lokar pedals, Dakota Digital gauges, and Vintage Air system.

Source: Bring a Trailer