1966 Corvette with a Supercharged LT5 V8

8L90E eight-speed automatic transmission and 2015 Camaro independent rear end with 3.73 gears. The car rides on a Roadster Shop SPEC chassis with C7 ZR1 spindles and control arms in front and a 2015 Camaro independent rear suspension. A set of Forgeline 19-inch wheels (19×10, 19×12) cover C7 ZR1 carbon ceramic 15-inch brakes. The interior features Lamborghini leather, Dakota Digital VHX gauges, Vintage Air system, custom dash and center console, and paddle shifters.

Source: Michels Auto Design and The Block