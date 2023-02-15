1965 VW Samba with a Porsche Flat-Six

Creative Coachworks built this 1965 VW Samba at their company in Wem, United Kingdom. The 21-window Samba originally came from Japan with a flat-four. The company rebuilt the van with a 3.2 L flat-six from an mid-80’s Porsche Carrera. It is paired with a Porsche 915 five-speed manual transaxle. The company reinforced the chassis/body and installed a roll cage. The Samba rides on a lowered suspension with Porsche disc brakes and genuine Fuch 16-inch wheels. The interior features leather seats, modified dash, and VDO gauges. The vehicle is for sale at DD Classics in the UK.

Source: Creative Coachworks (project page) and Creative Coachworks FB page