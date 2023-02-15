Electric Bentley S2 Continental

This 1961 Bentley S2 Continental originally came with a 6.2 L L-series V8 and four-speed automatic transmission. Lunaz Design swapped the factory powertrain for an electric powertrain at their company in Silverston, UK. The car now features an electric motor making 405 hp and 530 lb-ft of torque and a custom battery pack filled with Tier 1 OEM cells. The classic reaches 0-100 km/h (0-62 mph) in 6.9 seconds. Lunaz Design upgraded the suspension with adjustable coilovers and braking with six-piston front brakes and four-piston rear brakes.

Source: Lunaz Design FB page via Jalopnik