BMW 750i V12 with a Checker Marathon Body

This custom Checker sedan was built by Doom Custom in Watt, Québec, Canada. The company started with a 1981 Checker Marathon and removed everything except the outer body shell. That was installed over a 2001 BMW 750i (E38) chassis and powertrain. Under the classic hood sits a 5.4 L M73 V12 sending power through a ZF five-speed automatic transmission to an independent rear end. The BMW chassis also affords the car a fully independent suspension, four-wheel disc brakes, and 18-inch wheels.

Source: Doom Customs FB page (build album) via The Drive