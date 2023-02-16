Twin-Turbo 9.0 L Viper Makes 2506 hp on Dyno

Nth Moto specializes in building twin-turbo Viper engines. A customer brought them their fifth-generation Dodge Viper ACR for a power upgrade. The team took the factory 8.4 L V10 and increased the displacement to 9.0 liters. They also installed a billet crankshaft, RT5 hydraulic roller camshaft and their sleeves, dry sump, and billet intake manifold. They also installed a 6XD sequential transmission. The combo made 1374 hp (1010 kw) and 1030 lb-ft (1396 Nm) of torque to the hubs on 14 psi (0.9 bar) of boost and 91 octane fuel. When they switched to One Ethanol R fuel, it made 2506 hp (1843 kW) and 2070 lb-ft (2806 Nm) of torque to the hubs on 33 psi (2.2 bar) of boost.

Source: Nth Moto