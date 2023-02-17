1994 BMW 840Ci with a S62 V8

This 1994 BMW 840Ci (E31) originally came with a 4.0 L M60 V8 making 282 hp (210 kW) and 295 lb-ft (400 Nm) of torque. QBM Auto Parts swapped it for a 4.9 L S62 V8 from a 2001 BMW M5 making 394 hp (294 kW) and 369 lb-ft (500 Nm). They also installed the Getrag 420G six-speed manual transmission from a 2001 BMW M5. The car rides on Bilstein shocks with H&R lowering springs and a Dinan front strut tower brace. A set of MK Motorsports 18-inch wheels hold Falken Azenis FK510 tires (255/35, 285/35). The exterior features E36 M3-style side mirrors and E31 850CSi-style front lip spoiler and rear diffuser.

Source: Bring a Trailer and The Recyclers TM