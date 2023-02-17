1969 Chevy K20 4×4 with a Supercharged Mercedes V8

Nico Craill and Willem Rabie spent three years building their 1969 Chevrolet K20 4×4 truck. They swapped the factory motor for a supercharged 5.4 L M113 V8 from a Mercedes E55 AMG. It received upgraded pulleys and valve work resulting in around 400 kW (536 hp). A custom adapter allowed the Mercedes V8 to pair with a Chevy transmission and 4×4 drivetrain. They started with a built TH350 three-speed that worked great. Eventually they wanted another gear and went with a 700R4 four-speed automatic. After breaking it three times, they swapped to a 4L80E four-speed automatic. They also installed Detroit locking differentials in both axles. Listen to Nico and Willem explain the truck to Cars.co.za below.

Source: Cars.co.za