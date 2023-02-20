BMW E30 M3 with a S52 Inline-Six

Sean Myers from Precision Sport Industries (PSI) purchased his 1988 BMW E30 M3 for $11,000 in 1999. Two years later he swapped the factory S14 inline-four for a 3.2 L S52 inline-six sitting on E34 mounts. Behind that is an E36 M3 ZF five-speed manual transmission sending power to the factory M3 rear end with an E28 limited-slip differential and 3.25 gears. The car rides on a E36 M3 front suspension and ASC adjustable coilovers. The exterior features a Kurt Thiim “LuK” DTM livery, DTM-styled wing and side mirrors, and BBS Motorsport E50 wheels.

Source: Larry Chen