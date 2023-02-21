Skip to content

AWD Hybrid Leaf with a Kawasaki ZX10R Engine

AWD Nissan Leaf with a Kawasaki ZX10R inline-four

Derek Young used his mechanical engineer skills to build a hybrid AWD Leaf. The project started with a 2013 Nissan Leaf having degraded battery pack providing around 25 miles of range. In the back he installed a 1.0 L inline-four and sequential transmission from a 2008 Kawasaki ZX-10R making 155 horsepower. Superfast Matt explains power is sent through Derek’s custom chain drive to a Quaife differential and custom Dutchman axles. The car rides on a Lexus IS350 rear subframe with Nissan 370Z front brakes and IS350 rear brakes. Derek is able to switch between running the electric motor, motorcycle engine, or both.

Source: Superfast Matt

