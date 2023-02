This 1984 Porsche 911 Carrera arrived at Patrick Motorsports with a 3.2 L flat-six. It is now powered by a 3.8 L M64 flat-six from a 1996 Porsche 993 rebuilt as a Euro RS spec motor. Patrick Motorsport installed their exhaust headers with heat exchangers along with a GT3 Sport muffler. It runs on a DME ECU and Patrick Motorsports wiring harness. Behind the motor sits a G50 five-speed manual transaxle. The car rides on a 911 ST front suspension and Bilstein shocks.

Source: Patrick Motorsports