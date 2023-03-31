1995 Viper with a 1971 Cuda Body

This custom 1971 Plymouth Cuda was the third built by Time Machines in Florida in the Six Shooter series. The company started with a 1995 Dodge Viper and removed the body. Then they installed a 1971 Cuda convertible body over the chassis. The unique creation is powered by supercharged 8.0 L V10 producing 547 hp and 623 lb-ft of torque. A T56 six-speed manual transmission sends power to a Dana 44 rear end with 3.55 gears. The Viper chassis also provides its fully independent suspension, four-wheel disc brakes with drilled/slotted rotors, and 18-inch wheels. Inside is a custom steel dash with Viper gauges in front of Viper seats. The car was sold by RK Motors in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Source: RK Motors