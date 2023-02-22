Six-Rotor Screaming in a Mazda RX-7

Mukka Motorsport celebrated receiving their new Mazda RX-7 FD drift machine with some tire smoke. The car was built by Humphries Steel & Performance in Palmerston North, New Zealand. At the hear of the project is a naturally aspirated six-rotor built by Pulse Performance Race Engines (PPRE). It is paired to a HGT Precision six-speed sequential transmission and quick-change rear end. Listen to the unique engine idle and scream in the videos below.

Source: Mukka Motorsport and @humphriessteelandperformance