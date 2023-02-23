1966 Chevy Nova with a Supercharged LT4 V8

Artistic Customs built this 1966 Chevy Nova at their company in Jasper, Oregon. A supercharged LT4 V8 fits nicely in the engine bay producing 650 hp and 650 lb-ft of torque. The engine features a Wegner Motorsports front drive accessory kit, Ultimate Headers exhaust headers, and custom 3-inch stainless steel exhaust. Behind the motor sits a T56 six-speed manual transmission with a Centerforce twin-disc clutch and a 9-inch rear end. Artistic Customs installed subframe connectors and Detroit Speed’s Hydroformed front subframe with a power steering rack and tubular upper and lower control arms. In back the installed Detroit Speed’s Quadralink rear suspension. A set of Schott Accelerator wheels with Diamond Back Classic Red Line tires (265/40-18, 305/35-19) cover Baer 14-inch disc brakes.

Source: Artistic Customs