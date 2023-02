Yam Yam Racing and their Vauxhall Corsa C visited EFI Parts for a dyno tune. The car is powered by a turbocharged 3.2 L Z32SE V6 featuring JE forged pistons, FCP forged rods, CAT 274 camshafts, Pulsar 3582 turbocharger, 1300 cc injectors, 80 mm throttle body, and Link G4X FuryX ECU. The motor is paired with a F23 transmission and triple-plate clutch. At the end of the dyno session, the motor made 710 hp and 633 lb-ft of torque on 25 psi of boost.

Source: Yam Yam Racing and Twin Engine Corsa