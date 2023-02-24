1968 Plymouth Road Runner with a Supercharged Hemi V8

Marrow Morphosis spent three years at their company in Statesboro, Georgia building this 1968 Plymouth Road Runner from a rusty shell. The car is now powered by a supercharged Gen3 Hemi V8 featuring a Holley Sniper intake, longtube headers, Procharger P1 supercharger, and Terminator X EFI. Marrow Morphosis estimates the engine is making 500-550 hp now and around 700 hp when they turn up the boost. A 4L80E four-speed automatic transmission with an adapter and FTI converter sends power to a shortened 8.75-inch rear end. The car rides on a Gerst front suspension and triangulated four-link rear suspension and a set of US Mag Rambler wheel (20×8, 18×10).

Source: Hot Rod Heaven and Marrow Morphosi FB page