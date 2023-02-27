AWD Subaru BRZ with a Turbo 2.3 L Flat-Four

Dmitrij Sribnyj competes in his unique Subaru BRZ at Gymkhana and track events. The car starts with a turbocharged 2.3 L Subaru EJ25 flat-four built by Scoobyclinic. The motor features Mahle 99.5 mm pistons, forged rods, Blouch SC38 turbocharger, Forge intercooler, and 1000 cc injectors. It produces 490 hp and 550 lb-ft of torque on E85 fuel and a Syvecs S6 ECU. The AWD drivetrain uses a Samsonas six-speed sequential transmission with a Competition Clutch twin-plate clutch and KAAZ rear differential. The car rides on Whiteline suspension with PB adjustable coilovers and Rota wheels covering PB six-piston front brakes with 330 mm rotors.

Source: Dmitrij Sribnyj Scoobyclinic Racing FB page and Dmitrij Sribnyj channel