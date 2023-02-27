Opel Kadett with a Supercharged Chevy V8 Goes 192 mph on Ice

Team Länsmans Längtan and their custom 1973 Opel Kadett Caravan attended Speed Weekend 2023 in Årsunda, Sweden. While there the team set a top speed of 309.81 km/h (192.50 mph) and averaged 297.27 km/h (184.71 mph) on the frozen lake. The car is built with a full steel body on top of a SFI 25.1 Docol R8 chassis. It is powered by a supercharged 410 ci Chevy V8 featuring a Dart block, forged rotating assembly, ported heads, and a ProCharger F-1 supercharger. You can view more photos of the car in our previous article or in car’s build thread.

Source: Team Länsmans Längtan FB page and Sävar Turbo (build thread)