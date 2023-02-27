1957 Corvette with a Turbo LSx V8 Makes 700+ hp on the Dyno

This 1957 Corvette visited the dyno for some tuning by Matt Happel from Sloppy Mechanics. The sports car is powered by a turbocharged LSx V8, 4L80E four-speed automatic transmission, and 9-inch rear end. The motor features a 6.0 L iron block, Brian Tooley Racing (BTR) Stage 2 camshaft, LS2 intake, Snake Eater Performance (SEP) 1000 cc injectors, and S475 turbocharger. The motor made 526 hp and 476 lb-ft of torque on 8 psi of boost and 10% ethanol. It made 704 hp and 590 lb-ft of torque on 17 psi of boost and 44% ethanol. The car weighs 2600 lb and rides on the factory suspension with Wilwood disc brakes.

Source: Sloppy Mechanics