1985 Corolla Sport with a 3S-GE

This 1985 Toyota Corolla Sport SR5 is for sale on Bring a Trailer and located in Long Beach, California. Under the hood sits a 2.0 L 3S-GE BEAMS inline-four on JSPFab mounts. The motor features SQ Engineering 100 mm velocity stacks, individual throttle bodies, JSP Fab individual throttle body adapter plate, Sur Fab oil pan, Koyo radiator, and HKS Sport exhaust system. It runs on a Link standalone ECU with a Panic Made wiring harness. A J160 six-speed manual transmission sends power to an OS Giken 1.5-way LSD and Panic Made axles. The car rides on Bilstein shocks and Cusco sway bars, Pandhard bar, and control arm links. A set of Snowflake 14-inch wheels with Falken Sincera SN250 A/S tires (185/60) cover disc brakes front and rear.

Source: Bring a Trailer