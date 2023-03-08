Custom Honda CR-V with an IndyCar Hybrid Powertrain and Twin-Turbo 2.2 L V6

Honda tasked Honda Performance Development (HPD), North America Auto Design Division (NAAD) of American Honda, and Honda of America Racing Team (HART) with designing and building a car to showcase the 2024 IndyCar hybrid powertrain.

The “CR-V Hybrid Racer” starts with a custom tube chassis featuring an Acura NSX GT-3 Evo22 front suspension and Dallara IR-18 IndyCar rear suspension. Braking is handled by Brembo 380 mm front brakes from Acura NSX GT-3 Evo22 and custom Brembo 335 mm rear brakes. The 2Elle Engineering wheels (20×10.5, 20×11) hold Firestone Firehawk Indy 500 tires (285/35-20, 305/35-20).

Honda designed and built a custom CR-V body inspired by GT racing and Group B rally cars. It features a sixth-generation CR-V Hybrid body above the beltline. Below that are custom carbon fiber panels. They built the rear clamshell body to show off the amazing powertrain.

In back of the car is a twin-turbo 2.2 L HI23TT V6 and XTRAC six-speed transaxle. The motor features two BorgWarner EFR7163 turbochargers, Dallara IR-18 IndyCar radiator, McLaren Applied Technologies Tag 400i ECU and runs on Shell 100% renewable race fuel. The hybrid system uses a Empel MGU electric motor and Skeleton super-capacitor energy storage system.

You can view the car at these IndyCar events:

April 14-16 at Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach

April 28-30 at Children’s of Alabama Indy Grand Prix

June 30-July 2 at Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio

July 14-16 at Honda Indy Toronto

August 4-6 at Big Machine Music City Grand Prix in Nashville

September 1-3 at Grand Prix of Portland

September 8-10 at Firestone Grand Prix of Monterey

Listen to Larry Chen interview James Nazarain from Honda Racing about the car. Thankfully we get to hear the engine sing in the video as well. View more photos of the car at Honda media.

Source: Honda media and Larry Chen